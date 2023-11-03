Murder accused abandons his bail application

By Akheel Sewsunker

A man accused of killing two family members and injuring another two people abandoned his bail application on Friday morning.

Xolani Mpilenhlwe Phakathi (26), from KwaPata, decided against continuing with his bail application.

Phakathi took a u-turn from his initial decision to apply for bail in his formal bail application on October 19, at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

Phakathi is accused of shooting and killing Richa Thokozile Mbhele (51) and Thobeka Yolanda Mbhele (24) in the Vubamasi area in KwaPata on January 12 this year.

Phakathi also allegedly shot Aphiwe Mbhele (15) in the head, arm and hand, but he survived. Jabulani Hadebe (55) was also shot, but survived.

The state had previously said it was opposed to Phakathi being released on bail. One of the reasons for this was that Phakathi disappeared after the incident.

The case was remanded to December 4, 2023.