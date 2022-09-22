Murder accused police officer fears for his safety in prison

Thabiso Goba

A Durban police officer, who is being held at the Westville Prison after being arrested for murder, said his life is in danger at the facility.

During my time as a police officer, I arrested a lot of people who ended up at the Westville prison. Since I have been arrested, there have been two incidents that have occurred where they (inmates) found out that I’m in custody and they intend to harm me.

“My safety in custody is not guaranteed,” said Sergeant Ayanda Doctor Ntombela.

Ntombela, a detective based at the Mariannhill Police Station, was testifying ON Wednesday during his bail application at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

Ntombela (42) is charged with the premeditated murder and kidnapping of Sihle Mtshare (27).

It is alleged that on August 21, Ntombela took Mtshare from his uncle’s home in Dassenhoek for questioning; however, Mtshare never returned.

Mtshare’s body was later found decomposing in a drain in Camperdown. Ntombela elected to testify during his bail application.

He is also charged with defeating the ends of justice and theft, after Mtshare’s phone was alleged to have been found in his possession.

Ntombela said he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

He said he resigned from his job on September 8, after 20 years as a police officer, on the same day he handed himself over at the Pinetown Police Station.

Mtshare told the court that he has two wives and 11 children who depend on him.

The bail application was rolled over to Thursday.