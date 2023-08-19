Murder cases in KZN decrease

By Lethiwe Makhanya

KwaZulu-Natal showed a decrease in the number of murder cases in the the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.

Murder cases decreased by 2,4% in the province compared to the same period last year (April 2022 to June 2022).

In the same period last year, the province recorded 1 623 murder cases, while the same period this year recorded 1 584 murder cases.

ALSO READ | Man gets life sentence for killing wife

This was revealed on Friday by the minister of police Bheki Cele in Pretoria.

While this shows an improvement in the province, some police stations appeared in the top 30 stations in the whole country when it comes to murder cases, with Inanda leading nationally and provincially, followed by Umlazi in second place both nationally and provincially.

Plessislaer appears at number six nationally despite a decrease of 17 cases.

The police station recorded 52 cases compared to the 69 cases recorded last year in the same period.

Inanda, however, showed an increase, recording a total of 81 cases, 15 cases more than the same period last year.

There were also six police officers that were killed during this period. Five of them while they were off duty and one was on duty.

ALSO READ | Six men arrested after farm attack in Bishopstowe

Speaking on the crime stats Cele said for the first time since Covid-19 reached our shores in 2020, the murder rate nationally has declined in a single quarter.

He said police recorded 6 228 counts of murder which is 196 less compared to the same time last year.

Out of the 6 228 people killed between April and June, 1 188 were women and children.

“The 3,1% decline in the murder rate in the country is no cause for celebration.

“The number 6 228 is not just a number. It is people whose lives were cut short at the hands of another.

The 3,1% reduction in the country’s murder rate must, however, further bolster all policing interventions that have led to less people being killed in our country.

Nthabiseng Molefe of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said while there is a decrease, they are still concerned about Inanda and Umlazi SAPS being at the top of the list in the country.

ALSO READ | Double tragedy as man kills partner, then turns gun on himself

She said they believe this situation will continue because there is only one police station at Inanda which serves the population of close to 160 000 people and Umlazi as the second biggest township in the country with two police stations.

The allocation of physical and human resources is skewed and do not talk to the daily increasing population in both of these areas. When you compare Durban CBD together with surroundings, they have close to 10 stations including satellite police stations.

“The government need to take seriously the issue of increasing the number of police stations together with manpower and tools of trade in these areas as currently there is nothing that can be done to turn around the current situation.