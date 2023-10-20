Murder suspect cross-examined in court

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A man, who is accused of killing two family members and injuring two other people, says he does not remember where he went or what time he arrived home on the day of the incident.

Xolani Mpilenhlwe Phakathi (26), from KwaPata, was testifying during cross-examination by the state in his formal bail application on Thursday, at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

Phakathi is facing two cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder.

The incident took place on January 12, in the Vubamasi area in KwaPata. It is alleged that Phakathi shot and killed Richa Thokozile Mbhele (51) and Thobeka Yolanda Mbhele (24).

Aphiwe Mbhele (15) was shot in the head, arm and hand but survived. Jabulani Hadebe (55) was also shot, but survived.

The state said it is opposed to Phakathi being released on bail. The state said one of the reasons for this is that Phakathi disappeared after the incident.

Phakathi was arrested on August 17, 2023.

He testified that he knew the deceased and complainant in the matter as they are his neighbours.

Asked about his whereabouts on the day of the incident, he said he does not remember where he went on the day and what time he went back home. However, he said he was sure that he was sleeping as it was late.

He said he did not hear anything on that night as he was sleeping and he did not see any police.

I only heard about the incident the following day, when the people were talking about it in the taxi, since I was working as a taxi driver.

Phakathi also denied that he disappeared after the incident. He said no one told him that the police were looking for him.

Phakathi’s attorney, Phumlani Fakude, said they will be calling in witnesses to testify, on his behalf, that he did not disappear after the incident.

The matter was postponed to November 3, for further bail evidence.