Murder suspects crash hijacked car on the N3

Lethiwe Makhanya

Two murder suspects travelling in a hijacked vehicle were involved in a crash on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night.

It is alleged that the two men had earlier shot two people near the Eastwood Supermarket and hijacked their car.

Shaheen Suileman of Magma Security and Investigations told The Witness that it is alleged that the two men killed two people before hijacking their car and driving towards the N3.

He said they were notified after the hijacked car caused an accident on the N3.

They were driving recklessly on the freeway and shooting at the truck drivers to give them way. They were trying to shoot their way to get out of the N3 and they eventually caused an accident.

“The suspects then jumped into the bush and tried to run away. We were notified and we got to the scene and managed to arrest one suspect. We also recovered two firearms,” he said.

Suileman said there were two suspects that they were aware of.

Police are yet to comment on the matter.

*This is a developing story.