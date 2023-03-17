Murdered taxi driver’s family inconsolable

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Parents of a slain taxi driver said that even if his killers are found, the family will never find peace after the death of their son.

It is alleged that Sthembiso Christopher Mkhize (42) from Imbali Unit 18, who worked as a taxi driver, was shot in the face three times by men who came to his home at 11.45 pm on Wednesday night.

He was with his girlfriend when the incident occurred.

Speaking to The Witness, his mother, who asked to remain unnamed, said her son, who lived in the outbuilding, came home and switched on the radio.

“A few minutes after he switched it off, I heard someone knocking on the door. Something told me not to respond and [so I kept] quiet.

I then heard them moving to my son’s room and I heard gunshots being fired.

She said the men had demanded money.

“When he told them he didn’t have [any money], we heard gunshots being fired. They then took a flat-screen television, cellphones and fled on foot.”

Mkhize’s mother said she was so shaken by the shooting that she only went to check on her son after the suspects left.

I thought that they took him with them. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw him lying on the bed, dead.

“His death [has] left a huge void. We are in pain. He left young children. Now I have to pay their school fees with my pension money, as I am unemployed. He was a breadwinner. There are so many murders that occur in this area, but criminals don’t get arrested,” she added.

Neighbours who came to comfort the family described Mkhize as a good and humble person.

He had respect for the elderly. That is why we don’t know why he was killed

“Money that taxi drivers cash every day is no longer kept by them. They take the cash straight to the owners of the taxis.”

The neighbours said they had no other choice but to stay in these areas, even though they were no longer safe.

“We blame drugs as they [cause the addicts] to reach the point where they don’t even realise they are doing something wrong,” they added.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a murder case has been opened and that no arrests have yet been made yet.

He confirmed that the suspects fled with a flat-screen television worth R2 500.