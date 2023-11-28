Murderer get 15 years’ imprisonment

By Witness Reporter

A man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for murder and attempted murder by the Durban regional court.

According to a media release by National Prosecuting spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Siyabonga Peasland Nxumalo (45) committed the offences in June 2020 in the Malukazi area, Durban.

On the day of the incident, Nxumalo went to his ex-girlfriend’s house where she was with her new boyfriend. He shot the boyfriend twice, killing him. Nxumalo also attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend, but the gun jammed. He then fled the scene and was arrested two months later.

“The girlfriend testified that the incident has left her highly traumatised. She told the court that she cannot bear to even refer to her boyfriend as the deceased.

“There was no evidence in the docket to show that the murder was planned or premeditated,” added Ramkisson-Kara.