Murderers sentenced for strangling, burning pregnant woman’s body

By Nompilo Kunene

The Ladysmith regional court sentenced a man and a woman to twenty-five years behind bars for the murder of a pregnant woman, Hlengiwe Christina Ndaba (34).

Nokubonga Fortunate Dubazane (40) and Mqapheli Emmerald Miya (49) will be joining their co-accused Nkosingiphle Morris Ngubane (39), who was sentenced to life imprisonment on October 22, 2020 for the murder.

Ndaba’s body was found burnt beyond recognition inside her car on July 22, 2020, in a forest in Emmause, Winterton.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the investigating officer worked around the clock to locate the woman’s next of kin.

During the investigation, Ngcobo said it was revealed that Dubazane worked with Ndaba, and on the day of the incident she brought her lunch which was laced with poison.

“When the deceased became weak, she was taken to Miya’s house where she was strangled to death. Her body was then moved to the forest where she was set alight.”

Constable Ngcobo said it was also discovered that Dubazane wanted to take Ndaba’s job since she was almost due for maternity leave.

“She believed that if she killed Ndaba she would get her job and become permanently employment in the position of the deceased,” said Ngcobo.