Mystery around the sale of municipal land

Lethiwe Makhanya

Mystery surrounds the selling of municipal land in the Shawela area of Imbali in Pietermaritzburg.

The land, which belongs to Msunduzi Municipality, has been invaded.

Some people have already built their houses there while others are in the process of building.

Ward 17 councillor, Mphilisi Ndlovu, told The Witness that there are allegations that an Msunduzi PR councillor is selling the land to the people.

However, the councillor has since denied the allegations.

Ndlovu said there are about 30 people who have already built homes on the land.

He said if the land invasion is not stopped soon, it will cause problems in the near future.

I have established that [the councillor] is the one who is selling the municipal land to the residents.

I even spoke to some of the residents who are building there and they confirmed this.

If these people are left to stay there illegally, they are going to start stealing municipal water and electricity.

“I wrote a letter to the municipality asking for intervention, but nothing has happened.

There were times when the municipal security came and gave out notices to vacate, but nothing happened.”

Meanwhile, the fingered councillor said Ndlovu is just playing politics.

I am not the one who is selling or giving those people land, but I will protect them when they want to demolish their houses.

Everyone deserves to have a place to stay. I will not let anyone destroy the hard work of these people by demolishing their houses. These people are building houses because they do not want to bother the government. If someone can afford to build one room, he must do it.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize did not comment on the issue by the time of publication.