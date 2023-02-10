News

News

Lethiwe Makhanya
Journalist
1 minute read
10 Feb 2023
13:37

Woman found dead on the N3 towards Lion Park

Lethiwe Makhanya

It is alleged that Elaine Kemp Barnardo’s body (42) was found by a man who was herding cattle.

police tape
A file image.

Mystery surrounds the death of a woman who was found dead towards Lion Park on the N3 on Thursday evening.

It is alleged that Elaine Kemp Barnardo’s body (42) was found by a man who was herding cattle.

Shaheen Suleman from Magma Security and Investigations said the woman was found at around 6.30 pm.

ALSO READ | KZN cop gets 10 years for rape and corruption

He said the herdsman then contacted the police and security companies.

” We attended and we found that she was murdered. We sent out a message of a missing person earlier. People then started contacting me and we managed to get hold of the family,” he said.

READ MORE
Reports of flooding in Dundee and Newcastle, KZN

Police are yet to comment. This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics