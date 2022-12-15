Mystery surrounds the murder of a couple

Lethiwe Makhanya

Mystery surrounds the killing of a couple whose bodies were discovered at a farm behind the Sacca informal settlement in Mkondeni.

The bodies of a man who is believed to be 45 years old and a woman who is believed to be 35 were discovered in their shack at the farm by a herdsman at around 6 am yesterday.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala told The Witness that the man is believed to have been working as a herdsman on the farm.

The bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman’s body was found wearing a T-shirt only and the man was found naked. The motive for their killing is not known at this stage.

Police are investigating a double murder and no one has been arrested.

He was unable to provide further details yesterday.