N3 construction work to begin on October 24

Witness Reporter

The repairs to the middle and fast lanes on the N3 northbound carriageway between Sanctuary Road and Link Road will now start on October 24.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said the repairs, which were supposed to start on Thursday, October 12, have been delayed due to “circumstances beyond their control”.

Due to the site conditions and safety concerns, the work will result in the road being reduced to only one lane at night. The repairs will be undertaken between 7.30 pm and 4 am daily for approximately five weeks, starting on October 24.

“The work to repair the slow lane, which has been under way for the last 18 months, is nearing completion. However, repairs are required for the middle and fast lanes. The contractor had planned to undertake these repairs starting on October 12 but, due to circumstances beyond their control, the anticipated start date is now October 24, 2022,” said Thabiso Dladla, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager.

Traffic will be severely hampered, and motorists should plan their trips accordingly and add additional time for their travels. Officials from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will be present to assist in controlling the traffic. Motorists are warned that the repairs could result in an uneven surface and the motorists are asked to adhere strictly to all the speed restrictions while driving on the construction site.

The alternate route for possible use by light motor vehicles only during this period is Old Howick Road (R103).

Motorists travelling to Howick can take the Armitage Road turn-off and drive along the R103 to join the N3 at the Cedara on-ramp.

All vehicles above eight-ton are prohibited from using the R103 and will have to allow extra time for the delays.

Sanral apologises for the inconvenience caused to road users.