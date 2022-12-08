N3 heading towards Johannesburg closed after serious truck crash

Nompilo Kunene

A serious crash involving two trucks has been reported on the N3 northbound, towards Johannesburg, near the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said all northbound lanes in the vicinity are closed.

ALSO READ | Witnesses recount Wembezi accident

“Traffic is being diverted at the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange to rejoin the N3 northbound again at the Dasville interchange.

“Emergency services are on scene, but it may be a while before recovery and clean-up operations can be completed. Traffic congestion and delays in this area should be expected for most of the day,” said the N3TC.

No deaths have been reported.

Road users are urged to slow down and to approach the area with caution.