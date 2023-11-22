N3 lane closure between Westville and Paradise Valley

By Witness Reporter

The N3 between Westville Viaduct and Paradise Valley Interchange will have fast lane closures from November 30 to December 12 between 8 pm and 4.40 am.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said this is to facilitate the placing of concrete barriers during the infrastructure upgrades on this section of the road.

Andrew Ssekayita, Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager, said the the lane closures will take place in both the East and West bound fast lanes of the N3 between Westville Viaduct (Pavilion Mall) and Paradise Valley Interchange (N3/M13 split).

The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), with the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team will manage and monitor the traffic during this period.

ALSO READ | Brace for Pietermaritzburg N3 upgrade

Motorists are urged to be patient during the lane closure periods and to plan and adjust their routes accordingly.

“Sanral apologises to road users for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. Attempts have been made to minimise disruptions as far as possible and closures have been restricted to hours when traffic is at its lowest level” said Ssekayita.