N3 now open following hours of closure due to truck accident

By Nompilo Kunene

The N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg has been re-opened following hours of closure due to a truck accident that happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said following hard work by the team leading the mop-up operations, the southbound (Pietermaritzburg direction) is now fully opened.

In the northbound (Durban direction), only one lane is now open.

The department said the opening of both bounds will allow for the release of traffic, whilst the work of conducting repairs on the northbound continues.

“The driver of the tanker truck is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

“The department sympathises with all motorists who have been stuck for hours due to the road closure and commends the multi-disciplinary team that worked on clearing the road.

The mop operation was not an easy one considering the fact that two trucks caught fire upon the impact of the collision with paraffin spillage on the northbound,” said the department in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The department said the road suffered severely however the South African National Roads Agency SoE Limited (Sanral) has immediately activated the contractor who is working on site.

Commenting on the re-opening of the road, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, commended all the teams involved in the mop-up operation, saying N3 remains fragile due to the massive construction currently taking place.

“We wish to commend the hard work of all those involved in attending the scene and the mop-up operation since the morning. We appeal to motorists and truck drivers to exercise extra caution on this section of the road due to the ongoing constriction and upgrades. Such closures have a devastating impact to the economy, and it can be avoided by observing good driving behaviour. There is visible signage on the road, and we appeal to everyone to adhere and comply with those signages,” said Hlomuka.

Sanral is still conducting repairs of the damage on the northbound and motorists must expect delays.