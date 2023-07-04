N3 open again after truck fire

By Shorné Bennie

The N3 southbound carriageway near Lynnefield Park has been cleared and the road is now open, after a truck caught fire on Tuesday morning, causing traffic backlogs.

The truck, which is believed to have had mechanical failure, caught alight while driving on the N3.

Zinhle Mngomezulu spokesperson for RTI said the fire has been extinguished.

“[It is believed] the cause for the fire was a mechanical failure because it caught alight while it was mobile,” said Mngomezulu.

She said teams are on site clearing the wreckage.

Mi7 National Group spokesperson Colin David said Mi7 emergency medical services were dispatched after reports of a truck on fire on the N3 southbound carriageway after Lynnfield Park.

“Traffic was heavily affected, but the scene is cleared now and the highway is open,” said David.

He added that the cause of the fire was due to the truck’s gearbox exploding.