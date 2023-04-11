N3 reopens following pile-up accident involving 41 vehicles

By Chris Ndaliso

The KZN transport department has confirmed that 41 vehicles were involved in Monday’s accident on the N3.

In a statement, the department said the truck lane was closed at Peter Brown Drive.

“All [is] in order on KZN roads for now. However, the truck lane is closed at Peter Brown Drive on the northbound due to diesel spillage. Two lanes are operational. The total number of vehicles confirmed that were involved in a major crash last night is 41,” said the department.

EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the scene was cleared around midnight.

“That was remarkable considering the size of the scene. Five fatalities can be confirmed but at this stage we are not sure about the number of injuries. The N3 is now open,” said McKenzie on Tuesday morning.

Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka has commended the hard work by various emergency services.

We acknowledge the magnitude of this horrific accident and the trauma felt by all those involved is unbearable. We once again wish to send our deepest condolences to all the affected families and wish a speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries.

“Some motorists have been stuck for hours and lost alot of time in traffic. We however wish to salute all the emergency response teams for a job well done under such unfavourable weather conditions.

“As provincial authorities, we are hugely disappointed with the fatal crashes recorded during this Easter weekend. We appeal to those who will be continuing with their journey and those who are still going to embark to be on high alert and ensure maximum adherence to traffic regulations.”

To those who still wish to locate their relatives or get a status update on the road are urged to contact the emergency contact centre number on 033 940 8484.