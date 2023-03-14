N3 road closures: Blasting near Camperdown overpass bridge

Witness Reporter

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) said it will carry out blasting to remove rock outcrops near the Camperdown overpass bridge at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Sanral said rock outcrops that have been found near the Camperdown overpass bridge will need to be removed through blasting for the construction of the stormwater system as well as pavement layers.

Thabiso Dladla, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager, said this forms part of the ongoing N3 upgrades from the Cato Ridge interchange to the northern end of the Dardanelles Cutting.

“The blasting will be carried out on Tuesday, March 14, at 2 pm. All closures will be immediately removed as soon as the site of blasting has been declared safe.

Should a second blasting procedure be required, this will be carried out on Thursday, March 16, at 2 pm. READ MORE Lane closures on N2, Sarnia Road Bridge

Temporary road closures in the vicinity of the overpass bridge will be put in place on the R103. The on-ramps at Cato Ridge interchange and Camperdown interchange will be temporarily closed during the blast. Sanral said the road closures should not delay traffic for more than 10 minutes.

“The speed limit along the route has been reduced to 80km/hr to improve safety to the construction team and road users. Lane closures can be expected in the evening to permit construction vehicles from safely entering and exiting the work zone and the public will be informed in advance of such activity,” said Dladla.

Sanral said delays are expected, as a result of the reduced speed limit, and has urged motorists to plan their trips carefully and be vigilant along the road during their travels.

“We further appeal to road users to adhere to the road signs and speed limit when approaching and travelling through the construction site. Sanral apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your understanding as they make the necessary upgrades,” said Dladla.