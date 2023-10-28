News

N3 to PMB remains closed due to flour spill

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the N3 southbound between Cedara and Peter Brown remains closed.

Flour spill across the N3 southbound. Photo: Supplied

Motorists are advised to avoid the N3 from Hilton to Pietermaritzburg, following this morning’s truck accident, which left the southbound roadway covered in flour.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the N3 southbound between Cedara and Peter Brown remains closed, and traffic is being diverted onto Old Howick Road from the Cedara off ramp.

Mngomezulu said the accident scene has been recovered, and the cleanup is now underway after a truck carrying flour crashed and spilled its load into the road early this morning.

According to ALS paramedics, who attended the scene, said one person sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

