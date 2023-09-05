N3 traffic builds up due to investigation into arrestor bed

By Witness Reporter

Townhill residents were alarmed when they heard sirens on the N3, Durban bound near the Liberty Mall on Tuesday morning.

This was due to an investigation being conducted on the arrestor bed on the N3 Durban bound following an accident that took place on Friday night.

ALSO READ | Families speak out after horror crash on the N3

According to Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu, the arrestor bed is under investigation. “There is an investigation that is being conducted on the arrestor bed on the N3 Durban bound and that is why the traffic is at a standstill,” she said.

On Friday night, there was a serious accident involving a truck that had overturned due to brake failure. Another truck came speeding down Townhill and crashed into the overturned tanker. A Road Traffic Inspector (RTI), Zithulele Ntshangase, and tow truck operator, Kavish Ramnarayan, were killed and a medic was seriously injured.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed in horror N3 crash

Yesterday, family, friends and colleagues bid farewell to Ramnarayan (32), a tow truck operator from Mr Towing.

A convoy of friends, ambulance services, tow truck companies and officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) went to Mr Towing premises in Merrivale, Howick. Ramnarayan’s coffin was centered next to a tow truck while everyone consoled the emotionally devastated family.

Gunshots sounds were heard from the N3 offramp near Peel’s Honey in Merrivale and Mr Towing premises. It was confirmed that the sounds were of vehicles that were part of Ramnarayan’s sendoff.

Mark Ramnarayan, Kavish’s brother told The Witness that he started working with his brother in the tow truck industry when he was only 13 years old.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Safety on the N3

The memorial service for the RTI officer will be held on Wednesday, in Grange, Pietermaritzburg.