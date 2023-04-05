High traffic volumes expected on the N3 this coming weekend

By Nosipho Gumede

High traffic volumes are expected on the N3 Toll Route towards KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, between 3 pm and 6 pm and on Friday, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Following the high traffic volumes expected, the N3 Toll Concession has put road safety measures in place to accommodate increased traffic volumes and to ensure road safety on the N3 toll route this Easter long weekend.

According to operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), Thania Dhoogra, satellite stations will be strategically located along the N3 Toll Route, as a base for law enforcement, road traffic management and emergency services for the duration of the Easter weekend.

“These temporary road safety and law enforcement satellite stations allow for a swift response to any emergencies that may arise along the route.

All road incident management systems (RIMS) are in place to provide multi-disciplinary support to road users. These include aero-medical and advanced life support teams, emergency rescue, medical disaster management and various private sector partners. READ MORE Msunduzi contemplates escorting workers for their safety

She said N3TC’s road maintenance programme also includes daily inspections of the entire route to identify possible problem areas and implement the required fixes as quickly as possible.

Crashes on the N3

She added that N3TC further offers route, traffic and scene management services in the event of emergencies or crashes, and roadside assistance to road users who may find themselves in need of assistance on the N3 Toll Route.

According to a statement released by N3TC, 2022 crash statistics show that the majority of all crashes are caused by human error, whether it is as a result of driver negligence such as speeding, or a lack of concentration.

Road users are reminded to adhere to sign posted speed limits and are requested to pay careful attention to the various traffic signs along the way.

“N3TC’s Route Control Centre (RCC) initiates all emergency responses on the N3 Toll Route. Road users can stay in touch with the RCC by following @N3Route on Twitter, or by contacting the 24-hour N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 for a rapid response to emergencies, to report problems, or to obtain verified, up-to-date traffic information on the N3 Toll Route,” read the statement.

N3TC also added that no scheduled construction work will be performed between April 6 to 10 2023 and all lanes will be available to accommodate the expected higher traffic volumes.