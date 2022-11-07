National department to come to the rescue regarding residents’ water woes

Clive Ndou

Following the public outcry over KwaZulu-Natal municipalities’ failure to guarantee the province’s citizens a steady supply of water, the national Water and Sanitation Department has finally stepped in.

Unlike the previous arrangement where municipalities had to deal with all the water-related problems by themselves, Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, says the national department has resolved to intervene.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with The Witness, Mchunu said the department will no longer wait for the water situation in municipalities to reach crisis levels before intervening.

Once we see there are water-related problems, we won’t wait for the situation to deteriorate,” he said.

In the province’s municipalities such as Msunduzi and eThekwini, it has become a daily occurrence for residents to be greeted by dry taps.

Residents are complaining; they say the water bodies are not able to meet their water demands. Water is such a crucial commodity.

If there is no water, you are stuck, you can’t move. So, you can’t blame the residents if they complain each time there is no water; water is life.

While KZN and many other parts of the country are regarded as water scarce areas, Mchunu said the cause of many of the water supply problems has little to do with the shortage of water.

“It’s mainly due to the management of the entire water supply process, from the reservoirs to water treatment plants and the entire value chain.

“For example, in some municipalities more than 40% of water within the areas is lost due to leaks. If the infrastructure is not well-maintained then there would definitely be water supply challenges.

So, it has a lot to do with a municipality’s ability to manage things.”

Despite KwaZulu-Natal having two water supply entities, the Umgeni and uMhlathuze water boards, the province continues to experience water supply challenges.

Mchunu said the fact that the province currently has two separate water boards was a major contributor to the province’s water supply woes.

“When you have two entities providing a similar service, you actually end up with a weakened capacity.

However, if you bring the two entities under one roof, you create more capacity.”

The department, Mchunu said, has already initiated processes to amalgamate the two water boards.

“We are at a very much advanced stage in as far as that process is concerned.”

The public, municipalities and role-players in the water supply sector, are being consulted on the process to amalgamate the two entities.

Water supply problems within the province’s municipalities have resulted in some residents having to rely on water tankers — some of which are contracted by municipalities at a huge cost.

Mchunu said the department was opposed to reliance on water tankers to supply water to residents.

In our view, water tankers are not an ideal option; that’s certainly not how we want our people to receive water.

Yes, there would be instances, such as when there is an emergency, but to use water tankers as a means to supply residents is not the right way to respond to water supply problems.

Mchunu would soon be meeting with the mayors of the Msunduzi and uMgungundlovu municipalities as part of the department’s programme to support municipalities facing water supply challenges.

“As a department, we have a team that has the capacity to identify and resolve problems. We have to resolve the water-related problems, and resolve them quickly.”