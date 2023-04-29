Near-pandemic cockroach outbreak

By Chanel George

The very wet and humid past summer has brought about a near-pandemic outbreak of cockroaches in South Africa.

Crop Life SA reported that calls to its emergency line pointed to a massive surge in German cockroaches all over the country.

It is not only climate that spurs on their numbers, but also unhygienic conditions.

The cockroach infestation has triggered a large-scale unlawful use of pesticides that are not registered for indoor use, with possible disastrous effects.

Cockroaches are usually active at night, but the current outbreak is so great that the insects are also active during the day.

Homeowners, the fast-food sector, retail sector and hospitality industry should act quickly to stop the tide of cockroaches in South Africa, said Crop Life SA.

Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, operations and stewardship manager of Crop Life SA, said the roaches are being seen mainly in Gauteng, the Western Cape, the KwaZulu-Natal coast and Polokwane.

“Warm moist areas, dirty kitchens and dishes left overnight are a breeding ground for cockroaches in homes,” said Verdoorn.

Verdoorn said all major cities need to mobilise citizens to keep their cities clean. “Refuse clean-up is important.

Dumping has also contributed to the spread of cockroaches. If each person can keep their own area clean and litter-free, we can achieve a clean, safe environment for all.

According to Crop Life SA, areas that attract cockroaches include electrical appliances such as fridges and washing machines, cupboards under kitchen and bathroom basins, drainpipe cavities in walls, food cupboards, outdoor drains and dark enclosed areas, such as garages.

Verdoon said to combat cockroaches in homes, products bought at stores can be used but the instructions must be followed to ensure nobody is harmed.

Pesticides are highly-regulated substances. This means any person advertising, selling, buying or using a pesticide may only do so according to the instructions on the pesticide container.

Crop Life SA is working closely with the Directorate of Agriculture Inputs Control (DAIC) Inspectorate to clamp down on people who sell highly toxic substances, such as pure Dichlorvos (an insecticide used on crops, animals and in pest-strips), unlawfully via social media.

Inspect A Pest said plant-based chemicals are safe for the environment, as well as cockroach gel. Vice-president of the Pest Control Federation of South Africa, Moses Chetty, said registered pest-control operators know what’s safe to apply and the necessary safety protocols that must be put in place.

Members of the public who have no experience in handling the substances are at high risk of causing fatalities. Lara Edmonds, chairperson of Keep PMB Clean Association (KPCA,) called on businesses and residents to report illegal dumping to the municipality or deal with it quickly.