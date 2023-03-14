Nehawu strike continues to take heavy toll on patients

Chanel George

As the strike by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) plays out, patients have had to cope with delays, wasted trips and queueing for hours in vain with newborn babies needing checkups.

The atmosphere outside Grey’s Hospital on Monday was quiet as protesters gathered to demand their 10% wage increase and R2 500 housing allowance.

The healthcare workers strike started on March 6.

Patients have been turned away from hospital gates, and while some have died, many sit outside hospitals in the hope of receiving care and medication.

The presence of security companies and the South African Police Service (SAPS) ensured that the hospital gates at Grey’s were opened for patients and emergency vehicles to enter.

Despite this, some patients were turned away.

Eric Nyide, who travelled from Durban for his son’s 6 am appointment, was allowed into the hospital but was turned away due to a shortage of staff. He was given a follow-up date.

I wasted so much petrol coming here. It was such a waste of time, only to be turned away and given another date.

Northdale Hospital was also quiet with most patients waiting in a queue on the pavement and some standing against a fence.

They were denied entry by security guards without any explanation.

Mothers with babies waited in the shade. Most of the infants were only a few days old and due for checkups.

Harry Singh said he came to the hospital to meet with the district surgeon, but was turned away at the gate.

There are special needs cases waiting to be attended to and pregnant and elderly women sitting on the pavement since 6 am this morning. It’s unacceptable.

Ntombi Zondi, the mother of a newborn, said she had been waiting outside the hospital from the early hours of the morning.

I’ve been here since 6 am with my baby to receive her birth certificate and get her checked. We also heard that the labour ward is closed.

Nomcebo Duma said it was her first time back at the hospital since the birth of her five-day-old baby.

I came here for my baby’s check-up and to get her birth certificate. We are tired, and it’s hard sitting in the heat with a newborn.

Most of the patients in the queue arrived at 6 am in the hope of being attended to.

Patients complained that they did not even have access to the toilets.

Medication was not handed out and there were no appointments made for the day.