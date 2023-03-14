Nehawu strike: Hospitals resume operations

Nosipho Gumede

Hospitals in Pietermaritzburg have resumed operations following a strike that lasted for more than a week.

Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) have been on strike since last week and are demanding a 10% salary increase while the employer is offering 4.7%.

At Greys Hospital, the police SAPS, Magma Security and AET Security were seen outside the hospital gate monitoring the situation.

Patients were being allowed inside the hospital, however, it has not yet been established if the operations have gone back to normal.

At Harry Gwala Hospital and Northdale Hospital, things also seemed normal and there were no protesters outside.

Since the protest started last week, at least five people have died.

On Monday, the Labour Appeal Court interdicted Nehawu’s strike.

The judgment said employees are restrained and prevented from continuing with or participating in any industrial action.