Nehawu strike: Members lead march to KZN Legislature

Lethiwe Makhanya

Hundreds of Nehawu members marched to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature building in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning where they are going to submit their memorandum of demands.

The march is being led by the union’s general secretary Zola Saphetha.

They are demanding a 10% salary increase, with the union vowing not to back down without a satisfactory offer.

The public sector strike entered its fifth day on Friday.

Most of the healthcare facilities across the province are closed due to this strike action.

Nehawu members marching in Pietermaritzburg