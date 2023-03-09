Nehawu strike on it’s fourth day

Chris Ndaliso

The public sector wage strike which saw patients’ recovery compromised is on its fourth day.

This while the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) leadership is held up in negotiations with the employer at the bargaining council.

Chaos and mayhem reigned in KZN hospitals from Monday as healthcare workers blockaded all entries to the facilities.

No patients or willing employees were allowed in or out of the facilities. The workers are demanding a 10% wage increase, and turning down the employers’ 4.7% increase.

As the chaos ensued, at least three patients died at Grey’s Hospital while a seven month pregnant woman died with her unborn baby at Northdale Hospital after spending hours without receiving medical attention.

The woman was hit by a car on her way to Grey’s for her routine scans.



The department has been mum on what contingency measures are in place to prevent the loss of life during the strike.

Magma Security



On Wednesday evening the situation got heated at Grey’s leading to the provincial health department sourcing the services of Magma Security, a private security company.

Company Special Operations Manager Sakhile Nkabini said they were “deployed” to the hospital on Wednesday evening at around 8pm.

The situation was getting out of control with people trying to burn down the facility. Our employer deployed this team, and we have managed to calm the situation so far. There isn’t much I can say on that score.

On Thursday workers were peacefully protesting outside the hospital and in Northdale workers were doing the same.

The entrance to both facilities were cleared and people were walking in and out but after their identities and purpose for the visits were verified by the security guards at the gates.