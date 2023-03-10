Why didn’t cops stop protesters?

Chris Ndaliso

Opposition parties are calling for consequences for the provincial health department MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu following the disruptions that have claimed several lives in public healthcare facilities this week.

The parties also said police inaction during the strike was concerning and warranted an investigation.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) was on the fourth day of a strike over a 10% salary increase, with the union vowing not to back down without a satisfactory offer.

DA and IFP

The DA and the IFP argued that the MEC and her department knew about the strike from as far back as last week as the legitimacy of the strike had reached the courts.

Nehawu was interdicted on Saturday but lodged an appeal.

By Monday morning the situation was at boiling point as participants in the strike disrupted services in most healthcare facilities around the province.

On Thursday, the strike was still on but healthcare facilities around Pietermaritzburg were accessible.

This, however, after the death of patients at Grey’s and Northdale hospitals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

DA provincial health spokesperson Edwin Baptie said the MEC and her department head had enough time to engage the police to map a way forward to prevent the disaster.

The health department should have been proactive in this case. The manner in which this was handled is appalling to say the least. There should be an inquiry and a detailed report on all the fatalities due to the strike, and heads must roll.

He said Nehawu should be among those held responsible for the disruption of services in healthcare facilities.

The manner in which the department is handling this situation raises suspicions, especially that the police did nothing to stop the conduct of the workers, he said.

There has to be a civil case against all those found to be responsible for the damage and loss of life. I believe there are political undertones in this matter. The [health] department can’t distance itself from this.

As the union and the employer were engaged in a meeting at the bargaining council yesterday from 12 noon, Grey’s Hospital was under guard by Magma Security.

On Thursday, company special operations manager Sakhile Nkabini said they were deployed to the facility on Wednesday evening.

Only the employer can talk about the terms and conditions of our deployment but we are in charge of securing the facility. This [Thursday] morning the strikers tried to blockade the entrance to the hospital but we engaged them, resolved that there would be no blocking or intimidating of people accessing the hospital. It is quiet now.

Northdale Hospital

Northdale Hospital was also quiet with three police vehicles visible. Security personnel were at the gate controlling who went in and out.

Nehawu

Nehawu’s Harry Gwala regional secretary Mazwi Ngubane said they have asked their members to allow people to access the healthcare facilities, and that they were not aware of any other facility that was guarded by private security.

Late on Thursday, he said the union and the employer were still holding negotiations in the bargaining council.

The meeting started at 12 noon so it’s likely to drag on until late. We are concerned about the incidents of deaths in hospitals. Currently we do not have the exact number of fatalities but we are working towards avoiding any further incidents. For now we are still on strike and the end will be determined by the outcomes of the meeting with the employer.

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the strike and its aftermath indicated that the country is on the brink of collapse.

The employer and employees should be at the table and resolve this in a manner that will not lead to loss of life. Who is to blame for this can be dealt with after this [wage] issue has been resolved.

He said the health department and the police are answerable to all citizens on issues of safety and security and preventative measures.

DA spokesperson for community safety Sharon Hoosen said protesters should not hinder the rights of others.

She said the inability of the police to act when the law is broken continues to shock the province.

We are still recovering from the unrest last July and the police should have used that as a turning point to tighten up [response] measures in their department. The SAPS is severely under-trained, and this also contributes to the high lawlessness we have in our province. It is the mandate of the SAPS to serve and protect. Had they complied there would not have been any loss of life.

Provincial police spokesperson

The provincial police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala did not respond to a question on why the police did not take action or prevent the protesting strikers from blockading entrances to hospitals and clinics.

The health department also did not respond to a question which sought to establish if it had sourced assistance from the police to disperse the protestors.

Health MEC

In a statement yesterday, MEC Simelane-Zulu said she had noted a high rate of staff absenteeism, intimidation of workers, as well as difficulties of access into healthcare facilities, especially at eThekwini, uMgungundlovu and Ilembe District, which have been blockaded by the protesters.

She said intensive care and high care units, emergency medical services, obstetric (maternity) wards, accidents and emergency units, orthopaedic wards, casualty, laboratory services, as well as medico-legal mortuaries have been affected.

The department has had to implement a contingency plan which entails, among others, the rationing of resources where possible, beefing up of security, as well as alternative means of food supply.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda meanwhile said the police did not have any records of any deaths resulting from the protests.

“Contrary to your assumptions on the enquiry, police are monitoring all the protests across the province and no major incident has been brought to the attention of the police,” he said.