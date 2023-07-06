Nehawu threatens to shut down Grey’s Hospital

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in Moses Mabhida Region has threatened to shut down Grey’s Hospital if the issue of alleged “ghost” employees is not dealt with urgently.

Nehawu is demanding an urgent investigation to be conducted at the hospital.

On Wednesday, they picketed inside the hospital, where they submitted their memorandum of demands.

The list of their demands included an urgent investigation into the alleged “ghost” employees in the hospital and filling all funded vacant posts to increase the service delivery and end chronic staff shortages across the Department of Health facilities in the province.

They are also demanding a full report into investigations of fraud and corruption at Northdale Hospital, where over 120 “ghost” community health workers were discovered on the payroll, and the immediate termination of the contract for the private security company, which is allegedly exploiting workers by not paying their salaries on time and failing to increase their rates according to the minimum wage determination.

Nehawu regional secretary Mazwi Ngubane said they have been following the matter of “ghost” employees in this hospital for quite some time.

He said the union is perturbed about the allegations of the ghost employees, who are deemed to be employees as per the human resource (HR) office, yet there are no warm bodies to confirm the existence of their employment.

“This is a case of glaring rampant corruption that is allowed to thrive under the current management of the hospital.”

We have engaged with the HR department of the hospital and we found that there are about eleven employees so far who are on the department’s payroll but have never set foot at work and no one knows them. [The ghost employees] are said to be working as hospital orderlies.

“We want to know who are behind these elements of fraud and corruption. We want actions to be taken against all those involved. There are unemployed graduates who are sitting at home with no work, yet there are people who are getting paid but they are not working.

“This is not a joke and turning a blind eye to such a serious allegation will not be tolerated,” he said.

Ngubane said they want the investigation to be conducted by an independent and competent law enforcement agency, such as the Special Investigative Unit (SIU). He said if their demands are not met, they are going to shut down the hospital.

“We know that the issue of ‘ghost’ employees is not only a problem in Grey’s Hospital only.

“Over a year ago, we filed a complaint to the Department of Health about 134 ‘ghost’ employees at Northdale Hospital, but we never got a response.

“Instead, everyone in the HR department resigned except for the HR manager. To this day, we do not know what happened.

“Maybe those ‘ghost’ employees are still getting paid, which is why we are demanding the full investigation report,” said Ngubane.

He said they are giving the Department of Health 10 working days to respond to their demands.

Provincial deputy secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo said they are not going to keep quiet regarding these allegations.

We are tired of ghost employees and we want all those involved suspended. We are always complaining about corruption in this hospital.

Their memorandum was accepted by the hospital chief executive officer Brian Shezi, who promised to pass it through to the head office.

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department had not commented by the time of publication.