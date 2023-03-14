Nehawu to challenge court’s decision interdicting their national strike

Londiwe Xulu

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) plans to challenge the Labour Appeal Court’s decision interdicting their national strike.

The court on Monday interdicted Nehawu’s strike which has entered its second week.

The judgment said employees are restrained and prevented from continuing with or participating in any industrial action.

Way forward after court’s judgement

The union’s Harry Gwala region secretary Mazwi Ngubane said their members were meeting with their national office bearers for a way forward following the court’s judgment.

We expected this ruling because no court has ever ruled against president Cyril Ramaphosa's administration. We had to protect our members and call off the strike yesterday because we knew how brutal the department can be. We knew they would've used the court ruling against workers who continued to strike.

He added the Department of Health was also not entirely truthful on essential workers being prohibited from embarking on strikes. He said they still needed to sign a minimal services agreement for this to be effective.

They’ve been saying we will sign something and we are still waiting. They can’t say we are essential services workers only when it suits them. They need to come on board so we can have a signed document that will have all the important details.

Fatalities due to Nehawu strike

Asked about the situation at the hospitals since the strike, Ngubane said they were not sure how many fatalities have been recorded.

The department has also been silent about the number of deaths due to this strike.

Last week The Witness reported that five people including three patients in Grey’s Hospital and a seven-month pregnant woman and her baby at Northdale Hospital died on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ngubane said they knew the situation was bad at the hospital and that patients were suffering but there was nothing they could do.

He added he also had a relative at Northdale who was having a tough time inside.

He said they were also aware of messages making the rounds on social media about their members threatening workers. Ngubane said they condemned those actions.

We were also made aware that some of these messages are not true so they continue calling us hooligans. We also heard there’s an instruction to arrest our union members and for two security companies in Pietermaritzburg to shoot at us. We will be looking closely into this.

By 3 pm on Monday, a small group of Nehawu members were still gathered outside Grey’s Hospital but were said to be behaving peacefully.

The public was allowed inside the hospital.

Nehawu has been staging countrywide protests since last Monday over a wage dispute with government. The union is demanding a 10% wage increase, while government is offering 4,7%.

During their protest, members of the union blocked entrance to hospitals and other government departments.