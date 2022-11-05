Never give up, says new graduate (46)

Witness Reporter

“Never give up — God places you exactly where you need to be,” said Andile Khumalo (46), who never gave up on his dream of obtaining a degree.

The former waste truck driver from Durban, who has always yearned to have an academic qualification, recently graduated with a bachelor of administration degree from Regent Business School, with five distinctions.

In 2009, Khumalo closed his restaurant in Umlazi Mega City, south of Durban, owing to the influx of many informal traders in the area.

In 2010, he landed a temporary job as a waste truck driver at Durban Solid Waste and, in 2012, he was promoted to a licence officer in the cleansing and solid waste unit of the eThekwini Municipality.

I never looked back at anything that did not go right. Where most people would have abandoned their dreams, I was led through hard work, experience and faith in God. Losing my business was extremely difficult and hurtful, but it was a blessing in disguise as it opened up other opportunities.

“As a public servant in the eThekwini Municipality, I am inspired by the success stories of people who have never given up in life, no matter the circumstances,” he said.

This year, his dream came true with the help of his current employer, who funded his degree. He is now pursuing a postgraduate diploma in supply chain management.

Khumalo said that studying towards any academic qualification provides growth in life and has encouraged him to climb the success ladder.

My greatest strength lies in having faith as well as being a hard worker. I am very effective at planning and finding solutions. My recipe for success is to never give up. Even if you fail, get back up and push harder. Everyone has their own story to tell, so make it a great one

His long-term goal is to open a business again in the future. Khumalo is grateful to Regent Business School for the assistance he received.