New branding for Harry Gwala Stadium

By Jerry Barnes

New signage and changes around Harry Gwala Stadium clearly shows there is a new team on Pietermaritzburg’s home turf.

The once popular blue and white-coloured branding of the “blue army”, as the recently relegated Maritzburg United was known, has been replaced with the black and gold signage of the Harry Gwala Stadium’s new resident, Royal AM.

The Witness visited the newly-branded Harry Gwala Stadium on Monday and was told the final touch-ups were expected to be completed before the first official PSL match between Royal AM and AmaZulu on Saturday at 5.30 pm.

ALSO READ | Royal AM and AmaZulu gear up ahead of Premiership season opener

The only remnant of the Team of Choice’s former presence at the stadium is their blue and white bus. Last month, Msunduzi Municipality announced it would be sponsoring Royal AM as the city’s new PSL soccer team, after embarking on a scouting process to replace Maritzburg United, following its relegation last month.

Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla said the purpose of acquiring a new team was to ensure the stadium does not become a “white elephant” as well as to keep professional soccer alive in Pietermaritzburg, noting the economic benefits.

Meanwhile, the deal between the local municipality and Thwihli Thwahla (Royal AM) has been met with strong criticism and opposition by residents as well as opposition parties that were vocal in their concerns about the deal, describing it as wasteful and unnecessary expenditure.

The majority of the opposition parties said the R27 million deal for three years with the new team was not wise and the money would be better put towards improving service delivery in the city.

Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said the local municipality is not currently in a good financial position to be dishing out sponsorships and there are a lot of things that need to be prioritised.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi’s decision to sponsor Royal AM draws flak

Any attempt to sponsor a new football club [is a] a slap in the face to ratepayers … In the current dire financial situation prevailing in the Msunduzi Municipality, despite being under administration for some years, a decision to fund the club and spend R27 million that could be put to better use in repairing the multitude of water leaks, electrical substations, potholes, upgrading infrastructure, fixing the SAPS system, is considered extremely irresponsible.

“The delivery of basic services is the core mandate of the municipality, and such issues should be handled as extremely urgent and given priority,” said Waldhausen.