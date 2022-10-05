New compactor donated to landfill site

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla handed over a new compactor at the New England Road landfill site on Tuesday.

The machine cost the municipality R7 million. Speaking at the handover, Thebolla said the purchasing of the new compactor was one of the promises that they made to the people of Pietermaritzburg.

“We will continue bringing new machinery here and this compactor is one of the promises [we made to] the people of this city. We believe that this is the biggest achievement that this municipality has ever delivered to the people of Msunduzi,” said Thebolla.

We are one of the very few municipalities that have this type of machine. Our intention is to make sure that we compact, [because] by doing so we will reduce space, but in the process we also prolong the lifespan of this landfill site.

He added that, as per the municipality’s licence, the municipality has seven years left at the current landfill site. The mayor said the municipality had to buy more time so that people could continue to benefit from the landfill site.

“It is our view that looking for a new landfill site somewhere else will be costly to the users of this landfill site,” he said.