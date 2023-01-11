New Covid variant shows no significant change in severity of illness

Khethukuthula Xulu

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla said the new Covid-19 variant detected in the country shows no significant change in the severity of illness.

Phaahla said there shouldn’t be a need for stricter regulations to be imposed, as long as people continue to remain cautious.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, after reports that the country has found its first case of the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant, Phaahla said there is little evidence that this variant is going to lead to more hospitalisations and more deaths.

Although the news of the new variant being in the country was only reported this month, the samples in which the XBB.1.5 variant was found, were obtained from a patient in December 2022.

He said the patient is untraceable and may not even be from the Western Cape.

It was submitted as a random specimen sample to researchers at the Stellenbosch University. There are no details of the patient.

The minister said that in December, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced an increase in infections and deaths in China, South Korea, Japan, the United States and Brazil.

WHO estimated that between 8 000 and 10 000 people were dying of Covid-19 every week.

This has caused panic globally and in South Africa, and a number of countries have imposed travel restrictions, requesting negative Covid-19 test results for people travelling from China.

The rest of the world has not changed much concerning travelling, including SA.

The minister said that at this point, there is no need for panic nor is there a need to impose any regulations and restrictions, adding that people just need to be cautious and vaccinate.

People must adhere to advice on how to protect themselves from Covid-19 given by the department; we will increase testing and urge people to vaccinate.

Phaahla said the Omicron variant remains the dominant and concerning variant, which is dominant in China as a sub-variant.

The department emphasised that the XBB.1.5 variant has been detected mostly in the U.S.

The public has been cautioned to avoid crowded places, keep a distance of 1,5 m — even in open spaces, wear a suitable double-layer mask, and wash their hands frequently, even if everyone around them is asymptomatic (no coughing or sneezing).

Head of the division of Public Health Surveillance and Response at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Dr Michelle Groome, said the discovery of the new variant was no surprise.

She said that there has always been an expectation of Omicron sub-variants, adding that although this variant is reportedly five times more virulent, the evidence for this is not overwhelming.