New crime trend sees criminals target heavy-duty road graders

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Criminals are now targeting big road graders in a new crime trend that has emerged.

In a recent incident, a Caterpillar grader, which is used for road construction, was stolen in Umlazi on Sunday.

It is believed that the grader was parked on the side of the road due to road construction work taking place in the area.

According to Brad Nathanson of Brad Nathanson Investigations, the machine was loaded onto a low-bed truck with no registration numbers, which was accompanied by a white VW Polo. He said he has noticed an increase in this type of crime.

The information I have is that these thieves are active from 1 am until 5 am in the morning so that nobody stops them. So even if they pass [CCTV] cameras, it is no use because there are no number plates on these trucks.

“The increase in cases like this is wild; it is like a new crime because we have so much construction on the go. They are stealing these machines more than ever before even though we now have technology, such as trackers, to deter it,” he said, adding that there was another machine stolen in Dundee last week.

He added that the criminals simply remove the trackers from the machines so that they cannot be traced.

The one in Umlazi had a tracker and they removed it. The one from Dundee had two trackers but these were also removed.

Nathanson said the one that was stolen last month also had the tracker removed from it.

The thieves probably use a scanner to find the tracker units installed on these graders. They take pictures of these machines on the side of the road, then find a buyer before stealing it.

He said the best way to protect the graders is to have security guards looking after these machines, but added that their lives are in jeopardy because the equipment is worth a lot of money — around R2 million each.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Bhekithemba SAPS are investigating a case of theft of motor vehicle after a Caterpillar grader was stolen from the Engonyameni Reserve along Mangosuthu highway.