New editor for The Witness as Saville bids farewell

By Witness Reporter

Veteran journalist and publisher Riquadeu Jacobs is set to take the helm as editor of The Witness next week.

Jacobs, who is currently the managing editor, will remain in the position as editor for a limited period.

Paying tribute to the outgoing editor, Jacobs said Stephanie Saville left an indelible mark in the history of the 177-year-old newspaper.

Saville is a hands-on editor who had her finger on the pulse of the community. She was robust in championing issues and unafraid to cause discomfort in discharging the newspaper’s responsibility in holding power to account,” said Jacobs.

Beginning her career with The Witness in 2007, Saville said her journey with the newspaper as journalist, news editor, deputy editor and editor, has been a profoundly meaningful one.

She thanked her many colleagues over the years for sharing their knowledge and skills with her and helping her grow in her career.

She also paid tribute to the contacts, contributors and those readers who made a personal connection with her and whose encouragement and support were always enormously valued.

With a career spanning over 30 years in journalism, Jacobs has covered a spectrum of news.

Apart from writing extensively for this title, he worked for various other publishing houses.

An investigative journalist in the early 1990s, his work was published in the Mail & Guardian, as well as the Financial Times.

A former news editor of the Natal Witness, in 1999 he launched Capital Newspapers, which last year acquired The Witness from Media 24.