New high-tech equipment for Netcare to assist in fight against cancer

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg has opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art Radiotherapy and Stereotactic Radiosurgery Centre of Excellence to help in the battle against cancer.

Akshay Budram, who is the project manager for IntelliRad, the company running the unit, said this new facility and technology is a first for the city and province, and the third in the country.

He said the project took two months to come to fruition.

ALSO READ | DUT to honour renowned health expert Professor Karim with honorary doctorate

The IntelliRad project commenced on June 1 and was officially licensed by Sahpra for clinical operations on August 1. In the span of two months an entire revamp, fit-out, installation and commissioning was completed in the unit.

The facility is equipped with the latest technology, which Budram said will be hugely beneficial for patients.

“These treatment modalities offer a wide range of benefits such as highly conformal dose distributions to the target area whilst sparing healthy normal tissue thus reducing side effects to the patient and ultimately improving the patient’s experience and clinical outcome.

“We can now also surface monitor and motion manage a patient to ensure that they remain in the target position during treatment delivery.

“The surface tracking system also allows for the delivery of the deep inspiration breath hold technique for breast cancer patients, this technique plays a pivotal role in cardiac sparing during treatment delivery,” he said.

Intellirad’s managing director, Dr Ziad Seedat, was ecstatic with the new facility.

Pietermaritzburg has been waiting for this for many years. It will be convenient for patients to access the treatment facilities and the technology we have here is a major advance from what we had previously.

Anusha Maharaj, from Standard Bank, which was the financial partner for the IntelliRad project, said it was an honour to partner with Netcare St Annes.

ALSO READ | Health MEC says parents play pivotal role in curbing child pregnancies

We assisted the group with the financing of the project to help the various patients who are in dire need of help with this project. We are really privileged to partner with Netcare St Annes to provide this service and it matches with the ethos of Standard Bank.

Hospital manager Sharon Singh wished Intellirad all the best for its new venture.

“This radiation unit will offer customised and holistic care. We hope that this unit grows from strength to strength,” Dr Cindy Aitton, head of Cancer Care, added.

The facility is open to the public, with the first patients receiving treatment on August 2.