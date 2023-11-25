New hospital launched

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Dr Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu was officially opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

Ramaphosa said there could be not be a more fitting a name for the Durban hospital than that of the great Dr Pixley Isaka Ka-Seme, a man who was the moving spirit behind the formation of the African National Congress.

ALSO READ | Thirteen year old boy assaulted in Ladysmith hospital

Dr Pixley Ka Seme’s life embodied service, fortitude and commitment to the betterment and upliftment of the human condition. His life was lived in service of others, which is the motto of the healthcare sector.

Ramaphosa said the opening of this hospital reflected the government’s commitment to advancing the call made by the Freedom Charter for free medical care and hospitalisation to be provided for all, and for the health of women and children to be prioritised.

KZN MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, said the hospital was built in response to the growing pressing healthcare needs of the approximately 1,5 million residents of KwaMashu, Inanda, Ntuzuma and the surrounding communities in northern Durban.

It will relieve pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Addington Hospital, and will cater for inpatients at a regional level, with referrals from surrounding district level facilities. With more people living with non-communicable diseases, it is essential that healthcare systems respond accordingly at a primary healthcare level, particularly with regards to regular screening to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

The hospital offers an impressive range of services including critical care, dental, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychological services, dietetics, audiology, social work and among many more.

ALSO READ | Update: Grey’s Hospital security guards embark on strike action

The hospital also has a strong academic and research component and is one of the centres for postgraduate medical training, as well as providing rotation for final year medical students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

It is also the first government hospital in the province to adopt an in-sourced model in components such as security, cleaning, laundry and food services.