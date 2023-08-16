New Ingonyama Trust Board promises to be open and transparent

By Clive Ndou

The newly-appointed Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) will fast-track the processing of land lease applications after delays in the processing of the applications had created a backlog.

This ITB made the decision following a series of meetings between the board, ITB management and stakeholders revealed weaknesses in the trust’s operations.

“Addressing these applications is anticipated to unlock economic opportunities within Trust land and bolster the organisation’s revenue generation capacity,” the board said in a statement.

The new board — which is chaired by Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela — has since its appointment in May, been familiarising itself with the trust.

The Ingonyama Trust Board has recently resumed its operational activities after a period of transition. The board has undertaken a series of essential engagements aimed at fulfilling its responsibilities and enhancing its governance framework. Furthermore, the board convened on July 10, 2023, for a dedicated session focusing on addressing long-standing operational matters.

“During this session, the board reinstated critical committees to ensure effective functioning, including committees related to supply chain management, internal audit, and tenure rights,” the board said.

The ITB, whose sole trustee is Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, controls about 2,8 million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the past, the ITB has been criticised for not sharing its information with the public.

However, the new board committed itself to transforming the entity.

“The Ingonyama Trust Board is resolutely committed to fulfilling its mandate in a transparent and effective manner.

“The recent activities undertaken underscore the board’s dedication to responsible governance and productive engagement with stakeholders,” the board said.

The ITB was recently under the spotlight following a fallout between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Zulu nation prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi over His Majesty’s decision to appoint Mzimela as ITB chairperson.

The decision to appoint Mzimela brought to an end the era of former ITB chairperson, Jerome Ngwenya, who has served in the role for more than two decades.

Buthelezi, who is also the founder of the IFP, was of the view that the King should have consulted him before removing Ngwenya.