New reservoir expected to bring relief to northern areas of Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

There’s hope for an end to water challenges in Copesville, Ezinketheni and the northern areas.

This after the deputy mayor of Msunduzi Municipality and infrastructure services portfolio committee chairperson, Mxolisi Mkhize, told The Witness that the Copesville reservoir and pump station project in Ward 29 should be completed next year.

The reservoir is expected to address these areas’ water challenges by supplying enough water for them.

Mkhize recently visited the 12-megalitre reservoir with portfolio committee members to conduct an oversight inspection of its construction.

Mkhize said they were impressed at the work being done on site.

The deputy mayor said:

They are currently dealing with the construction of the reservoir, which we anticipate will be completed by August, after which the filling of the reservoir can take place. Meanwhile, the bulk piping has already been installed and these processes will be completed simultaneously.

Residents set to benefit from this reservoir said they were tired of the constant water outages that take days to be fixed. Others said they go for weeks without water, with inadequate reasons given and no timescale as to when their water would be restored.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said:

We are made to believe that access to water is a basic human right, but in Msunduzi water has become a luxury. We go for days without water in some areas in Ward 29 and surrounding areas and sometimes we don’t even get a water tanker. We have been hearing of a reservoir that should help with this challenge, but we can only hope that it will indeed [materialise] and we will have water like others without challenges and excuses.

Ward 29 councillor Sphamandla Madlala said the reservoir will assist many areas that have water challenges, including his ward.

Meanwhile, Mkhize said the work being conducted at the Eastwood substation should soon be completed.

The Eastwood substation is one of the substations that has been severely vandalised. Concerned residents have been urging the municipality to safeguard it.

Mkhize said all primary substations in Msunduzi are monitored by security cameras monitored by Safe City and a security guard on site.

He said the substation will assist in stabilising and decreasing the load at the Northdale substation, and will also assist a substation that will be dedicated to the Willowton industrial area.

“This is a very important project for Pietermaritzburg because it will stabilise our grid and encourage more investors to the city,” the City deputy mayor added.