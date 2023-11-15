New safe, secure premises for Chatsworth Sassa

By Witness Reporter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal has announced that it has secured a convenient office space for the community of Chatsworth and surrounding areas.

This follows the closure of the Chatsworth Sassa local office by the Department of Labour last week after it issued prohibition notices pertaining to unsafe structural integrity of the building, electrical connections, health and hygiene issues.

According to Sassa, the new premises are situated opposite the old Sassa building and the agency was expected to temporarily utilize this office space for a period of three months starting from Monday, November 20.

“Office business hours are from Monday to Friday 7.30 am to 4 pm.”

“The office is closed on weekends and public holidays. The physical address of the building: Chatsworth Department of Social Development Offices 1st Floor 6 Bhaktivedanta Swami Circle, Chatsworth 4092,” said Sassa provincial spokesperson Sandy Godlwana.

Regional Executive Manager Thamo Mzobe urged clients to also use the online portal services.sassa.gov.za to apply for various social grants online.

“One of the guiding principles of how we work is to put customer needs at the forefront of everything we do. It is for this reason, that we are ceased with the responsibility of ensuring that whilst we are temporarily using this office space, we expedite our plans of finding a long-term accommodation.”

“We plead with our clients to bear with us as all our interventions are intended to improve customer experience,” she said.