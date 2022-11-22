New slogan, official race date announced at Comrades Marathon’s 2023 launch

Jerry Barnes

Excitement was in the air at the Comrades Marathon House when the 2023 edition of the Comrades Marathon was officially launched on Tuesday.

The official announcement of the Comrades Marathon 2023 date, set for June 11, came a day after the Comrades Marathon Association handed over the R4.1 million raised for the six official 2022 Amabeadibeadi charities on Monday.

The six charities are Durban/Pietermaritzburg Community Chests, Childhood Cancer Foundation (CHOC), Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust, Hospice Association of KwaZulu- Natal, Rise Against Hunger Africa and Wild Trust.

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in after Comrades Marathon legend dies

Next year’s race slogan, This is it! Ziyasha!, was also unveiled on Tuesday, along with the unveiling of Deep Heat as the race’s new sponsor.

Road running followers and runners will still remember last year’s slogan, The Return! Sishaya Ibuya!

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo said the slogan was coined after “intensive” feedback from the athletes, public and social media platforms about the event.

“The slogan goes in hand with the hype and excitement that is building around next year’s race, which is largely a result of the immense success of this year’s Comrades Marathon,” said Ngcobo.

Ngcobo said it must be remembered that along with the entire country, the runners suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and to see the event return brings back a lot of happiness and hope.

“The return of the Ultimate Human Race signalled a sense of jubilation and freedom for runners, both in South Africa and around the world. As organisers of this larger-than-life event, we count on the support of runners and share in the joy of being able to run again.”

The 96th Comrades Marathon will mark the 48th down run, from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, on June 11, 2023.

ALSO READ | Analysis | Unrealistic ‘wishlist’ could have repercussions on the Comrades Marathon

Due to the ongoing roadworks between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, the distance will be approximately 90km.

Last year’s Comrades Marathon overall winner Tete Morena Dijana was also presented with the winner’s jacket during the event.

2022’s Comrades Marathon overall winner Tete Morena Dijana. Photo: Nwabiso Dlamini

Asked by the Witness about his preparations for next year, Dijana said “slowly, slowly” he is getting back into his training groove.

Entries for next year’s race are now open. To enter the 2023 Comrades Marathon, visit www.comrades.com