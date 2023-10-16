New uMngeni Tourism interim chair excited by the prospects

By Londiwe Xulu

The interim chairperson of uMngeni Tourism said she has big plans to boost tourism in the Midlands.

Victoria O’Sullivan was voted in by the uMngeni Tourism board three months ago. She will serve as the interim chairperson until the next annual general meeting.

O’Sullivan took over from Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, who recently resigned.

Speaking of her first three months, O’Sullivan said it has been incredible and the community has been very supportive.

Jean-Pierre set incredible standards for the organisation and he did a lot of good work, which I'm able to build on. We are also lucky to have a strong board that's able to help me as I move into this position

A lot of positive progress has taken place in the last three months, which has been good news for the NGO and tourism in the Midlands, She said. This includes finally opening the uMngeni Tourism offices at the Howick Falls seven days a week.

O’Sullivan said they have also been in communication with other community tourism organisations (CTO) forming the Midlands Tourist Forum, where they discuss ways to link these tourism CTOs.

“uMngeni Tourism is a legislated CTO and we are run by community members and people who have businesses in the area. Our goal is to connect international and national tourists to uMngeni and keep them here for as long as we can to increase revenue and income generation for small businesses.

We are also encouraging other businesses to open up because there are so many opportunities in the tourism sector that uMngeni is yet to see

She said as the new chairperson, she wanted to focus on rural and cultural township tourism.

“… I am working closely with Frank Mchunu from the Zulu Mpophomeni Tourism Experience and we are formulating various tourism experiences that revolve around culture and township tourism.

We are looking at where people can visit in Mpophomeni, see a local chief and also experience food and culture. This will also inject funds into the township as well as creating job opportunities,” said O’Sullivan.

Commenting on the Howick Falls precinct project which is facilitated by the uMgungundlovu Economic Development Agency, O’Sullivan said they were fortunate that the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs increased the budget for the project.