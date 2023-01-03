Concern over young girls falling pregnant as KZN welcomes 341 New Year babies

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal mothers gave birth to 341 New Year babies, made up of 179 girls and 162 boys.

According to the provincial health department, eThekwini district had the highest number of New Year babies at 109, followed by Umgungundlovu with 39, King Cetshwayo with 36 and Zululand with 32 babies.

Uthukela District recorded 27 babies, Umzinyathi 25, Ugu 22, Amajuba 19, Umkhanyakude 18, Ilembe nine and Harry Gwala five.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu congratulated all the mothers and their families for these “new bundles of joy” who start their lives at the beginning of the new year.

She said Addington Hospital had the province’s first New Year’s baby, a boy weighing 3,4 kg.

He was born exactly at midnight, to a 17-year-old mother. The baby’s father is 19 years old. Worryingly, the province’s youngest mother is a 15-year-old girl, who gave birth to a baby girl at Port Shepstone Hospital. The father of her baby is also 15 years old.

“We also have two 16-year-old mothers who gave birth at Queen Nandi and Nkandla hospitals respectively. The father of the baby born at Nkandla is 23 years old, while the age of the father of the baby born to the 16-year-old at Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital is unknown at this stage.

“At Harry Gwala Regional Hospital we’ve had a total of five New Year babies, made up of two girls and one boy.”

Simelane-Zulu warned girls against falling pregnant at a young age.

Once again, we have to register our concern that the trend of young girls falling pregnant well below the age of 18, is clearly continuing. If it happens consistently every Christmas and New Year’s Day, as we have seen, it clearly means it’s probably happening every single day of the year. It means more and more girls are placing their own health, and that of their unborn babies in jeopardy by falling pregnant too early.

“Just imagine these two 15-year-old schoolchildren, who are now saddled with the responsibility and related complications of raising a baby. What it means is that they had sex when they were both 14 years old. That is not normal, and we should never allow it to be,” she said.