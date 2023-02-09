Newborn baby found abandoned in Port Shepstone construction site

Khethukuthula Xulu

A newborn baby believed to only be a few hours old, has been found abandoned at a construction site in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

On Thursday, at around noon, Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Medical Services responded to reports that a newborn baby was found abandoned at a construction site.

According to Mi7, its medics arrived to find the baby, believed to be only a few hours old, in a hypothermic state, the medics worked quickly to stabilise the infant before transporting it to a nearby hospital.

It is believed the owner of a nearby hardware store found the infant abandoned in a shallow hole on the adjacent construction site. The infant was wrapped in a plastic bag and a t-shirt. The owner of the store immediately rushed to purchase a blanket to wrap around the infant before medics arrived.

The matter is being investigated by the police.

Babysavers SA

Shocked by the abandonment, co-founder of Babysavers SA, Nadene Grabham, said it was disheartening to know that mothers felt like abandoning their babies was the only option.