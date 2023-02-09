Newborn baby found abandoned in Port Shepstone construction site

A newborn baby believed to only be a few hours old, has been found abandoned at a construction site in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
On Thursday, at around noon, Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Medical Services responded to reports that a newborn baby was found abandoned at a construction site.
According to Mi7, its medics arrived to find the baby, believed to be only a few hours old, in a hypothermic state, the medics worked quickly to stabilise the infant before transporting it to a nearby hospital.
It is believed the owner of a nearby hardware store found the infant abandoned in a shallow hole on the adjacent construction site. The infant was wrapped in a plastic bag and a t-shirt. The owner of the store immediately rushed to purchase a blanket to wrap around the infant before medics arrived.
The matter is being investigated by the police.
Babysavers SA
Shocked by the abandonment, co-founder of Babysavers SA, Nadene Grabham, said it was disheartening to know that mothers felt like abandoning their babies was the only option.
It’s time to take steps towards legalising safe relinquishment of infants in South Africa. [We are] currently building our network of safe drop off points across the country and we urge all people to come on board and support us in our efforts to save these little lives.