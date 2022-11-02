Newly-founded Nzimande Foundation aims to alleviate poverty

Estelle Sinkins

Poverty does not need to define you or your dreams for the future. That was one of the key messages delivered to guests at the official launch of Nzimande Foundation at Harrington House, in Hilton, last Thursday.

Minister for Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande, and his wife Phumelele, have created the organisation, based in Ashburton, to improve the lives of the elderly and children in South Africa, helping to build a brighter future for everyone.

It’s a philosophy which has guided the couple for the past 11 years.

During that time they have undertaken a number of ad-hoc projects, including providing groceries, gifts and blankets to Dambuza’s gogos at Christmas time; and helping pupils at schools to get clothing and books, and to reap the benefits which come from improvements to infrastructure. Among the schools to have benefited is Crystal Springs Primary School, which is located on Caversham Road in Lidgetton.

Principal Thembekile Ngubane said the Nzimandes first made contact with her towards the end of 2017 and within months had donated over 80 pairs of shoes, toys and sports equipment, 354 tracksuits and beanies, and helped the school get R150 000 in funding from the Motsepe Foundation which was used to buy 23 laptops.

They also connected the school with the South African Civil Aviation Authority, which paid for a borehole to provide pupils and staff with running water.

Last year, Crystal Springs became one of four schools to be part of a coding and robotics project worth R2,5 million, which is being managed by the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT).

The other participating schools are Jabula Combined School and Asithuthuke Combined School in the Midlands and Ingelosi Primary School in Umlazi. Ngubane said: “They gave each school 15 to 20 laptops and the coding and robotics kits and all these schools, this year in July, they showcased what they had learned at the national science week at Mangosuthu.

“We are very grateful to the Nzimande Foundation and to the minister. What you have done for us … it amazes us. We thank you for the emancipation of the black child.We salute you.”

Crystal Springs has also been given books for its small library, a key aim of the foundation, which wants to improve literacy and encourage a culture of reading.

“Reading is very important,” Nzimande said. “I joined a library in 1971, my first year at high school. My teachers told me not to read just prescribed texts, but to read everything that I could, so I joined the Natal Society Library.”

He believes that by supporting the building of libraries in communities and school, and providing schools with the facilities they need, South Africa can begin to bridge the massive gap in the quality of education in the country.

Phumelele said she was fortunate to have a mother who was determined that her daughter wouldn’t be trapped within the farm labour system.

Instead of being forced to leave school in grades 5 or 6, she was able to attend high school and later became a nurse.

“Growing up on Mr Bezuidenhout’s farm, I had someone who said to me, ‘You can’, and that was my mother,” she said.

Poverty does not need to define you. I had people on my whole journey who said a rural farm girl can be educated. So there is strength in telling someone, who is in poverty that ‘you can’. She is also passionate about the environment and finding ways to make towns and cities cleaner and to ensure that the elderly are well cared for.

“The elderly are anchors in our community, but they are neglected and get maltreated. One way you can help is to adopt an elderly person in your own community and make sure they are well looked after.”

To ensure accountability and transparency, the Nzimande Foundation has stressed that it will not be administering any project funding.

Instead, its role will be to facilitate partnerships between schools and communities and funders, like FNB, which is partnering with the foundation to provide Wi-Fi, fibre and connectivity in schools.

“We want to develop a literate, equal and caring society in SA,” said Vuyiswa Nzimande-Molwantoa, from the foundation.

We need to facilitate those resources that promote literacy in rural areas and underprivileged communities, and foster partnerships between private and public to make sure the private money does come together for public good.

Nzimande added: “We can’t change the whole world, but the little we can do to change the lives of children can make a difference. We are creating people who will one day continue on this journey.”