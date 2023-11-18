News anchors used in AI scams

By Nompilo Kunene

A fake artificial intelligence (AI) generated video featuring popular SABC news anchors promoting an investment scheme has thrown the spotlight on sophisticated scams doing the rounds on social media and users have been warned not to believe everything they see.

The series of deepfake videos claim that individuals can earn up to R30 000 a day by investing in the project and tries to fool audiences into believing that the investment project has the endorsement of the SABC presenters and billionaire Elon Musk.

In another alarming case, the voice of SABC TV news anchor, Bongiwe Zwane, has been manipulated in an automated telephone message, soliciting funds for a foundation.

Both Zwane and the SABC have dismissed any association with the fraudulent activities and issued a warning to the public to be wary of digital scams when manipulated information is at our fingertips.

Deepfake AI is a technology that employs deep-learning algorithms to create highly convincing fake images, audio and video content. The technology can replicate identities and mimic the actual voices to create “deepfake” videos and sound clips.

While AI promises groundbreaking advancements in technology, healthcare and various other fields, anxieties persist regarding ethical dilemmas, job displacement, privacy invasion and the potential for independent systems to surpass human control.

As society grapples with the rapid evolution of AI, there is a growing consensus on the need for responsible development, transparent algorithms, and ethical frameworks to guide its deployment.

AI ethics and technology policy expert at the Africa Union, Lavina Ramkisoon, has advised South Africans to be vigilant and discerning consumers of online content.

In determining if a video is fake or AI-generated, Ramkisoon said people could look out for the tone and the image.

Really look out for the voice in a message and really pay attention to whether it is as authentic, or if it’s not as authentic. If you get an initial feel that something’s not right, simply just don’t engage. Second, really look to tell if the images are very still-like, if that is very much the case, then that’s generally a good indication that it is AI-generated.

Ramkisoon warned people to also not fall for fake links.

“Don’t just click on something. If you receive an email, make sure that the email address that you receive it from is actually legitimate itself. You’ve got to take your due necessary process from a user perspective and take back that control and make sure that the information you’re sharing on any digital platform is legit.

“You can never be overly cautious here,” she said.

Seth Bloomfield, a cybersecurity expert, said as deceptive content infiltrates our digital landscape, it is imperative for the government to pioneer comprehensive policies that safeguard the public.