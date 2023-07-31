NFP Nongoma councillor shot dead as political tensions escalate

By Clive Ndou

An NFP Nongoma Municipality councillor has been shot dead a few days after the party called for the protection if its public representative caught up in a power struggle within the council.

Ntombenhle Mchunu, an NFP Nongoma Municipality PR councillor, was shot dead by unknown people at her Nongoma home in the early hours of Sunday.

This is as tensions escalate at the municipality amid a power struggle involving the ANC, NFP and EFF on one hand and the IFP on the other.

ALSO READ | Two shot dead in KwaMashu shooting

Early in the month, the ANC/NFP/EFF coalition succeeded in removing IFP Nongoma Municipality office-bearers through a motion of no confidence.

Two weeks after their removal, the NFP leadership appealed to Police Minister Bheki Cele to provide the party councillors with security following the circulation of a voice note threatening violence if the IFP office-bearers were not reinstated.

At the time, IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, demanded proof linking the party to the voice note.

NFP secretary general, Canaan Mdletshe, said the party has been aware of plans to attack its councillors in Nongoma.

We are extremely hurt by the attack. It is hitting us badly because the signs have been there. Since the NFP-ANC-EFF bloc took over the reins in Nongoma, there have been threats made by senior leaders of a certain political party as well as individuals. We want anyone who may have made threats to be arrested, including leaders of a certain political party. We want the person who made a voice note, threatening that they will get back their municipality to be arrested.

Mdletshe reiterated the NFP’s call for the beefing up of security around the Nongoma Municipality.

“We call on Minister Bheki Cele and the national commissioner Fanie Maseola to deploy a specialised team of police in Nongoma,” he said.

A few years ago, the killing of councillors and politicians in KZN resulted in the deployment of a police task team focusing on political killings to the province.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said members of the task team were hunting for Mchunu’s killers.

“The South African Police Service national task team on political killings has mobilised maximum resources to apprehend suspects behind the killing of an NFP councillor,” she said.

Mchunu (75) was declared dead at the scene following the shooting.

“At around 1 am [on Sunday] police responded to a shooting incident at the councillor’s place of residence in Nongoma. The 75-year-old councillor was declared dead at the scene while a minor child who was in the residence survived the incident. The minor is in a critical condition in hospital. A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation,” Mathe said.

Mchunu’s murder happens on the back of statistics showing a sharp increase in the murder of KwaZulu-Natal councillors.

Recently released by the provincial SA Local Government Association (Salga), the statistics show that 17 KZN councillors have been assassinated in the province since September 2022, with Mchunu’s murder pushing the figure to 18.

Last month, ACDP uMhlathuze Municipality councillor John Myaba and IFP Mtubatuba Municipality councillor Innocent Mkhwanazi were killed less than six days apart.

ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo called for the arrest of those behind Mchunu’s murder.

ALSO READ | Shooting at state witness’s home delays Zandile Gumede trial

She was not only an NFP councillor but was a dependable community leader who was loved by society. We call on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to stand together and show a public display of disapproval of chief warmongers who are masquerading as politicians. They must be arrested and removed from society.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, urged police to “leave no stone unturned” in tracking down Mchunu’s killers.

“With the investigation underway, we urge the police to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the motive behind this brutal killing and ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“As the department we stand in solidarity with the people of Nongoma during this difficult time of mourning and healing.

“Let’s unite against violence and work together to create a peaceful environment where our leaders can serve their communities without fear,” she said.