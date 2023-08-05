NHI Bill will drive doctors away

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Since the passing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in June, not only has it been heavily criticised but it has sparked claims that SA may lose healthcare professionals to other countries.

Though the bill has not gone through all the parliamentary processes yet, the Democratic Alliance claim that health professionals are already seeking opportunities abroad.

“According to media reports, there have been around 17 000 emigration enquiries since January this year, particularly from doctors and nurses seeking to make the most of Canada’s Express Entry system that classifies healthcare workers as an essential service.

“And this is just one country. Doubtless, many other medical experts are also exploring a move overseas,” said DA shadow minister of health, Michele Clarke.

Clarke said these healthcare professionals were likely looking to move to countries with excellent healthcare records, “where facilities are maintained and upgraded and not a danger to the health of staff and patients, where corruption and mismanagement is not the order of the day, where medicine stock-outs and supply shortages are not regular occurrences, and where equipment and ICT infrastructure works”.

“They would move to countries that appreciate their vital skills and expert opinions, where they aren’t overworked, because crucial posts are never filled, and where load shedding isn’t an ever-looming threat,” she said.

Clarke further claimed that the NHI Bill was nothing but an electioneering tool by the ruling party that will be pushed through Parliament no matter the devastation it will cause.

Healthcare professional and wellness counsellor, Alishia Mudaly, said it was essential to recognise that healthcare professionals’ emigration is a complex issue influenced by multiple factors beyond just the NHI bill.

She added that it was also worth noting that emigration enquiries do not necessarily translate directly into actual emigration.

“Some of the reasons healthcare professionals might consider emigrating include better working conditions, higher salaries, and improved opportunities for career advancement in other countries. Economic and political factors can also play a role in the decision to leave one’s home country.”

Mudaly said to prevent a potential shortage of healthcare workers, it would be crucial for the South African government to engage with healthcare professionals, address their concerns, and ensure that the implementation of the NHI bill was done in a way that was fair and supportive of the healthcare workforce.

“While the passage and implementation of the NHI bill could potentially lead to some healthcare professionals considering emigration, the situation is multi-facetted, and other factors besides the bill are likely to be influencing healthcare professionals’ decisions.

“The government’s response, coupled with effective commu- nication and collaboration with healthcare professionals, will play a critical role in addressing any potential shortage of healthcare workers in the country,” she said.

The South African Medical Association (Sama), which has expressed grave concerns about the NHI Bill, has a petition against the signing of the bill into law by the president.

The petition currently has more than 50 000 signatures.