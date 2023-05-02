NICD urges public to vaccinate children against measles

By Witness Reporter

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has released an updated report on the 2023 South African Measles outbreak.

The report is based on laboratory testing data up until April 18.

According to NICD, in the past few weeks, there have been 20 laboratory-confirmed measles cases detected across the country, of which the majority were from Limpopo.

“In the provinces where an outbreak has been declared, the most affected age groups are still the five to nine year olds (43%) with a considerable proportion of cases reported among the one to four (24%) and 10-14 age groups (20%),” read the report.

The report added that vaccination campaigns have so far included those aged 10 to 14.

The majority of cases were reported from primary healthcare facilities, and the highest proportion of cases reported from hospitals was reported in children under the age of one.

KwaZulu-Natal measles outbreak

In KwaZulu-Natal, a measles outbreak was declared on March 1 after four laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported in eThekwini.

There are 20 cases in this province as of week 16 of 2023, with no new cases reported in weeks 15 and 16. Seven of these cases were vaccinated, while the status of the 12 cases is unknown.

NICD has urged members of the public to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles.